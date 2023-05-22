WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 3.1%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 46,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 78,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $797.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
