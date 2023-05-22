WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 3.1%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 46,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 78,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 1.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

