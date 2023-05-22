Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 9.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.57. 254,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 606,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

