Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 9.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.57. 254,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 606,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
