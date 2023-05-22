Wanchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $427,279.70 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.47 million and approximately $427,279.70 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00054688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,559,918 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

