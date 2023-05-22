Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101,505 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of NexGen Energy worth $34,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.