Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $221,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 193,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,283. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

