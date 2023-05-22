Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $92.77 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,700 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up about 1.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.36% of Graphic Packaging worth $92,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,211. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

