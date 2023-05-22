Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $5.92 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 2,720,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

