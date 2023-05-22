Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $9.60 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.13% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. 588,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

