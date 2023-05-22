Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 796,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,042 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 788,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,022. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

