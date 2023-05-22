Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Open Text by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 217,559 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after buying an additional 107,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,016. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

