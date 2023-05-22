Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $69.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $5,776.93. 17,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,657.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,119.19.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

