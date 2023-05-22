Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Down 0.4 %

PNR stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $58.93. 328,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,201. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.