Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,621,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Valaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 628.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAL traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 451,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,045. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

