Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WASH. TheStreet downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 204,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

