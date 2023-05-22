Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM opened at $165.36 on Thursday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

