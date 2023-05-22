Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 23,212 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.50. 487,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,248. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.