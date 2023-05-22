Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Waterstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WSBF opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $292.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.54%. Analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.