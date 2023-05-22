Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $328.60 and last traded at $328.60. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.16.
Watsco Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.96.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

