WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WEC opened at $89.92 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group



WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

