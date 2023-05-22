Wes Cummins Purchases 12,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 12,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 7,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $335,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $1,062,250.00.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,803. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.