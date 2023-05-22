Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

