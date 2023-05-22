Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WRN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
