Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.