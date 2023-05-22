Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,334.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,334 ($41.76) and last traded at GBX 3,291 ($41.23), with a volume of 1140705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,306 ($41.41).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.97) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.84) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.11) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,715 ($46.54).

Whitbread Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,395.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,073.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,911.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,362.32%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.33) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,816.74). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

