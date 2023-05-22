White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM opened at $1,375.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,406.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $1,164.84 and a 12-month high of $1,560.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

