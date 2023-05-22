White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,375.83

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,375.83, but opened at $1,412.80. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,390.27, with a volume of 3,915 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,406.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,410.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.
White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $46,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,748,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $21,318,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.