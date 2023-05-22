WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WHF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 186.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 12,550 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,709.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,487.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,213 shares of company stock worth $391,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 638,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

See Also

