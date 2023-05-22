WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up 1.0% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FTXG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.92. 95,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

