WMG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

SNOW stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.37. 2,527,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

