WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.14. 5,004,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

