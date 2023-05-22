WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.93. 829,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

