WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.