WMG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. 16,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,729. The company has a market cap of $354.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

