WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

