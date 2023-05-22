Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.