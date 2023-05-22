Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 859.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 611.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

