Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
WWD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.
Woodward Stock Performance
Shares of WWD opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $116.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Woodward Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 859.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 611.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodward (WWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.