WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0283 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.45 million and $3.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024454 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009017 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
