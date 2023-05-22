Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 144.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,219,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 261,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

