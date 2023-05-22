Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

XYL opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $9,912,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

