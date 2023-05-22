ZClassic Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 65% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $150,006.06 and $6.46 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00119302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.