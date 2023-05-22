Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 332,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,006,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Zhihu Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zhihu by 5,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zhihu by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

