Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 888

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 888 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.87. 730,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.