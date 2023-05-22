ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $34.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.