ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.