Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 794.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

