1,013,369 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,013,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NOW by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,845. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.