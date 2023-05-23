1,136,747 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

