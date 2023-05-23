14,677 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Enstar Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,456,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ESGR traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.69. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

