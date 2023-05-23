19,383 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,753,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 21,616,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,569,402. The company has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

