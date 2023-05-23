203,303 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 691,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
