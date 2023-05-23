203,303 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 691,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

