2,533 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

